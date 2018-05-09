Hurricane Preparedness Week: Assemble Disaster Supplies

Whether it's a hurricane, other natural diaster or a terrorist attack, people are encouraged to have a basic emergency supply kit on hand.
People should think about what they would need to survive for at least three days and keep those supplies together in a kit that could be used if they were told to shelter in place or evacuate. (The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends starting with a three-day supply while the National Weather Service recommends having at least a week's worth of supplies.)
What to include in your emergency supply kit:
- Water - 1 gallon per day/per person
- Food - three-day supply of nonperishable food
- Can opener (if your kit contains canned food)
- Weather radio - hand crank or battery-powered
- Flashlight and batteries
- First-aid kit
- Whistle
- Dust mask, plastic sheeting, duct tape
- Moist towelettes, baggies with ties
- Wrench or pliers
- Local maps
Additional Items to Consider:
- Prescription medications
- Eye glasses
- Infant formula
- Diapers
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Sleeping bag/blanket
- Change of clothing
- Important family documents in a waterproof container
- Cash, traveler's checks and change
- Matches in waterproof container
- Fire extinguisher
- Bleach
- Books, puzzles or other activities for children
- Extra food and water for pets
Printable Checklists:
After your kit is assembled, store it in a cool, dry place so it's ready when needed. Make sure all of your family members know where the kit is kept so they can access it in case of an emergency. You'll also need to keep an eye on the expiration dates on the food and batteries in your kit so that you can replace them as needed. It's recommended that you examine the kit every year and update it as your family's needs change.
Emergency officials also recommend that you have some emergency supplies in your car and at work.
