Local nonprofit runs, walks to save lives

The 7th Annual Pink Walk – 5K Run and Walk, which took place on Sunday, September 24.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In advance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October, the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative held its 7th Annual Pink Walk – 5K Run and Walk. The event, which took place last month at Miami-Dade College North Campus, attracted hundreds of individuals and businesses to raise funds for breast cancer educational and early detection programs.

“Our mission of disease prevention and early detection of breast cancer and heart disease arms the community with educational tools on risk reduction strategies, and the resources for detection before the disease is at a more advanced stage, so we can help transform and save lives,” shared Andrea Ivory, executive director for the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative.

This month, The Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative will host a series of events, including its 12th annual B Fore Pink Golf Tournament at the Miami Lakes Golf Club and an appointment-only mammogram screening at Hollywood Kia. These events will take place Oct. 7 and Oct. 12, respectively.

“By removing barriers, which can mean financial challenges, time off from work, or prioritizing one’s own self-care, we work in tandem with companies to bring these resources to a convenient location or place of work,” added Ivory. “These programs are held year-round because unfortunately breast cancer can strike at any time, not just October.”

Active in the community for more than a decade, the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative first began reaching at-risk women through its door-to-door campaigns. The nonprofit now offers college student education programs working with professors through its Virtual Advocate Program as well as community outreach breast and heart screenings through its Workplace Wellness.

To learn more about The Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative or make an appointment for a free screening, visit: FLBbreastHealth.com or call 305-825-4081.