Are you experienced? Super Bowl trophy, rings on display in Miami Beach

Immerse yourself in interactive activities at Super Bowl Experience

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Championship rings are on display at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Super Bowl is coming to Miami Beach.

Get ready for the Super Bowl Experience, opening Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This interactive experience offers NFL fans the chance to immerse themselves in the game.

The Super Bowl Experience will give fans young and old the opportunity to run a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players. There will also be a virtual reality experience, enhanced Super Bowl ring display, youth football clinics and autograph sessions with NFL players.

It's also a chance for visitors to get an up-close look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl champion.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults through Thursday. The price increases to $40 next Friday. Children can attend for free. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

DatesHours
Saturday, Jan. 2510 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2610 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 28Closed
Wednesday, Jan. 293 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 303 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3110 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 110 a.m. to 10 p.m.

