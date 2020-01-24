Are you experienced? Super Bowl trophy, rings on display in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Super Bowl is coming to Miami Beach.

Get ready for the Super Bowl Experience, opening Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This interactive experience offers NFL fans the chance to immerse themselves in the game.

A big highlight for event organizers of the @NFL Super Bowl LIV's interactive fan attraction at the Miami Beach Convention Center is the chance visitors have to view the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Here is NFL Director of Events Nicki Ewell👇. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/0urX06lgC5 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) January 24, 2020

The Super Bowl Experience will give fans young and old the opportunity to run a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players. There will also be a virtual reality experience, enhanced Super Bowl ring display, youth football clinics and autograph sessions with NFL players.

It's also a chance for visitors to get an up-close look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl champion.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults through Thursday. The price increases to $40 next Friday. Children can attend for free. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.