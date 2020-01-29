81ºF

Game of Thrones’ star gets musical spot for Super Bowl LIV ad

Actress performs Disney song to promote new electric SUV

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Maisie Williams performs Disney song during a Super Bowl ad for Audi. (Audi)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Maisie Williams, better known as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, will be singing “Let It Go” from Walt Disney’s movie “Frozen” during a Super Bowl LIV ad for Audi on Sunday.

The German automaker’s ad for the new e-tron Sportback, a sports utility vehicle, chose the song to deliver the message that consumers need to let go of the past. It will air during the fourth quarter of the big game.

“Creating a sustainable, livable future for generations to come is the world’s most important challenge," Williams said in a statement. “I’m proud to share Audi’s vision for sustainable mobility.”

Sven Schuwirth, Audi’s head of brand for digital business and customer experience, said the 22-year-old actress is the “perfect representative" of how consumers are increasingly advocating for sustainable options.

Global partner agency 72andSunny Amsterdam created the ad.

