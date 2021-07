Elsa se debilita levemente a medida que se acerca a Cuba

Brandon Orr joined the Local 10 News team in 2018.

Luke Dorris joined the Local 10 Weather Authority just in time for Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Lauderhill, Miami gives out free sandbags

Local 10's Bryan Norcross provides update after 5pm Tropical Storm Elsa advisory

If you need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.