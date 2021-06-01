Live rodent in oven, dead roaches in spring rolls lead to restaurant closures

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Some seriously sickening violations to report to you this week.

Susie Lai in North Miami Beach was ordered shut AGAIN!

It is the second time Susie Lai has been ordered shut by the state this year.

This time the inspector found rodent, roach and odor issues inside the restaurant.

A “stop sale” was ordered after dead roaches were found inside a container of spring rolls.

Things were also very bad at Philo Caribbean in Fort Lauderdale.

A LIVE rodent was seen in an oven.

Rodent rub marks were also found on the walls and insects were crawling on the food.

An inspector, meanwhile, was at the Häagen-Dazs at the Lincoln Road Mall last week based on a complaint.

The inspector noted a fly issue and the “out of order” sign on the bathroom door appeared to be a lie.

Rodent gnaw marks were also apparently spotted on pumpkin at Chez Madame John’s in North Miami.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this publication, Susie Lai and Chez Madame Johns have not been allowed to re-open.

***HÄAGEN-DAZS ICE CREAM

424 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/27/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on floor in front of three compartment sink at back kitchen area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 12+ small flies on wall behind front counter, where blenders and various ice cream toppings are stored. Observed approximately 8+ small flies on Haagen-Dazs display signage on wall behind front counter. Observed approximately 7+ small flies on bananas stored on storage rack on counter next to hand wash sink. Observed approximately 6+ small on wall at mop sink located at back kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 7+ small flies on bananas stored on storage rack on counter next to hand wash sink. Employee discarded all remaining bananas.”

“A minimum of one bathroom facility is not available for public use. Observed out of order sign on bathroom door, the only bathroom made available to customers and employees. Observed bathroom is functional and is in working order. Advised to employee that sign must be removed.”

***CHEZ MADAME JOHNS

975 NE 125TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/28/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/16/18

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed pumpkin with possible rodent gnaw markings.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 droppings under shelves in kitchen area next to preparation table, and 5 droppings on top of water heater.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 live flies on top of preparation table, and touching food containers.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked: chicken 70°F, pork 65°F, rice 67°F.”

***SUSIE LAI CHINESE RESTAURANT

18305 NE 19TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 5/27/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/18/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on a shelf next to clean strainers, and a box of Chinese rice stick, approximately 13 rodent droppings along the wall under a table in the kitchen area located next to a walk in cooler used as storage, 6+ rodent droppings on the kitchen floor located next to cake mixer in the back storage room, 15+ rodent droppings on the kitchen floor in back hallway located by walk in cooler, 10+ rodent droppings on a shelf that stores flour, rice, and can products. Observed 5+ rodent droppings on a wall above the prep sink in the kitchen area, 10+ rodent droppings in the back storage room that stores bins of flour, rice soy sauce and cooking oil, 20+ rodent droppings on the kitchen floor under the three compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed a container of 16 uncovered spring rolls in a chest freezer that has 9 dead roaches inside of it.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6+ live roaches crawling under a table in the kitchen area located next to walk in cooler used as storage, 1 live roach crawling on a pipe next to a prep table by kitchen northern back door, 1 live roach crawling on a cutting board with broccoli, 1 live roach on a tablecloth that sitting on the steam table, 4 live roaches crawling on a shelf of a steam table, 4 live roach on the kitchen floor in front of the walk in cooler, 9+ live roaches crawling on the kitchen floor of the back hallway area, 15 live roaches on a shelf in the dry storage area room, 2 live roaches inside the prep sink located by northern kitchen door, 1 live roach crawling inside the mop sink located in the kitchen across from chest freezer, 4 live roaches crawling on a shelf that has cup and lids, and napkins not protected, 1 live roach crawling on the wall next to the kitchen bathroom. Observed 1 live roach crawling out of the box of cling wrap. 5+ live roaches crawling inside the three compartment sink, 10+ live roaches crawling into a hole by the entrance of the kitchen door.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches on dining room floor, 11 dead roaches on the kitchen floor under a table in the kitchen area, located next to a walk in cooler used as storage, 6 dead roaches on the kitchen floor under a table that has a rice cooker with cooked white rice located across from the kitchen hand wash sink, 3 dead roaches on the kitchen floor next to a stand up reach in cooler, 8 dead roaches in the chest freezer located next to the kitchen door on the southern side, 2 dead roaches inside a container of Chinese fortune cookies, approximately 12+ dead roaches on the floor by the entrance of the kitchen.”

“Objectionable odors in kitchen or other areas of the establishment. **Repeat Violation**.”

***PHILO CARIBBEAN CUISINE

880 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/26/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. Live rodent in oven.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 20 rodent droppings under grill 3 rodent droppings on water heater shelf above 3 compartment sink 3 rodent dropping on 3 compartment sink 20 rodent droppings between ceiling tiles over warming station 5 rodent droppings on shelf above single service items 15 rodent droppings on floor at front counter 10 rodent droppings on dry goods in kitchen 10 rodent droppings on shelf outside with onions, potatoes, and ginger 20 rodent droppings in unused oven stored outside 20 rodent droppings under lighting fixture in kitchen ceiling.”

“Rodent rub marks present along walls/ceilings. Rub marks on wall above fryer in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 2 dozen flying insects crawling on cabbage, tomatoes and bags of cauliflower in reach in freezer at outside storage area.”

“Dead flies on premises. 50 dead flying insects in freezer located outside.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 flying insects observed in kitchen 2 dozen flying insects crawling on cabbage, tomatoes and bags of cauliflower in reach in freezer at outside storage area 2 dozen flies on dirty pots and pans stored in mop sink outside.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on counter in kitchen above fryer.”