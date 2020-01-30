Employers, beware of Monday’s Super Bowl fever

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – About 17.5 million football fans suffering from Super Bowl fever will not be showing up to work on Monday, according to a new survey tracking workers’ absenteeism.

It will be the largest number of employees who will be staying home the day after the Super Bowl since the Workforce Institute at Kronos, which conducts research on strategic human capital management, has been tracking the trend.

Out of the 17.5 million, only about 11.1 million requested the day off, about 4.7 million will be using a sick day, and about 1.5 million will vanish or “ghost” their employer for the day, according to the survey.

The behavior will be similar during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the U.S. presidential election in November.