Police investigating after 3 men shot in Hallandale Beach
Authorities still searching for gunman
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was seen in Hallandale Beach late Saturday night.
The scene was located on the 400 Block of Northwest 3rd Street.
Authorities say they found three adult males with gunshot wounds after arriving on scene.
According to police, two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to reach out.
Tips can be made anonymously by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.