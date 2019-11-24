HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was seen in Hallandale Beach late Saturday night.

The scene was located on the 400 Block of Northwest 3rd Street.

Authorities say they found three adult males with gunshot wounds after arriving on scene.

According to police, two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).