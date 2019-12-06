Fender bender victim taken for ride on hood of car that hit him

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Jeff Cynamon was stopped at a red light when someone rear-ended him Wednesday night. It was the just the start.

As Cynamon stepped out of his Silver Subaru sedan at the intersection of Allison Road and 63rd Street to assess the damage the driver that hit him, Chareese Logan, 41, stayed inside her white Infiniti.

According to investigators, the only verbal interaction the two had was when Logan shouted from her window that she didn’t hit Cynamon’s car.

Cynamon took out his phone to document pictures of the damage, as well as Logan and her vehicle for documentation.

As Cynamon was snapping photos, Logan started to maneuver around vehicles.

“She hit me in the legs with the front of her car,” Cynamon said. “I fell forward onto the hood of her car, holding on to where the windshield wipers go in.”

As Cynamon held on fearing for his life and feet dragging on the road, Logan started driving eastbound on 63rd Street and turned left onto Indian Creek Drive.

At one point, Logan allegedly tried to shake Cynamon off of the hood of the vehicle by veering her steering wheel back and forth.

Logan also turned on the windshield wipers to shake Cynamon off the hood, investigators said.

As Logan approached 71st Street, good Samaritans boxed Logan in and Cynamon was able to roll off of the hood.

Once on the ground, he used his phone once again to snap a picture of Logan and her vehicle license plate.

Logan fled for a second time.

Officers and fire rescue received several calls from witnesses and were already in pursuit when they arrived at the 6900 block of Indian Creek Drive where officials treated Cynamon for minor injuries at the scene.

Cynamon provided officers with the photos he snapped which led authorities to Logan’s Bay Village apartment. Logan was home and arrested without incident.

Logan faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

After being treated for minor bruises, Cynamon returned to find his vehicle running with its lights on where the original accident took place.