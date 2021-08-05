Masks required for Carnival passengers despite vaccination status

Carnival Cruise Line changed course on Thursday, and said it would require all passengers to wear masks on board, despite their vaccination status.

The policy is set to go in effect for all cruises departing Saturday, August 7 through October 31, according to a news release.

Vaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three days of embarkation, and proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated guests approved for an exemption are charged $150 for testing and health screening costs.

