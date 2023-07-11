WATCH LIVE: Miramar detective continues testimony during YNW Melly trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida rapper YNW Melly was back in court to listen to a Miramar detective’s testimony on Tuesday during his trial for the murders of two of his fellow YNW Collective rappers over four years ago.

The prosecution accused Jamell “Melly” Demons of fatally shooting Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams in a Jeep Compass on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Detective Mark Moretti continued his testimony and cited one of Demons’s recorded jail phone calls with his mother, Jamie King, on Feb. 28, 2019, as part of the evidence he used to associate the cell phone data.

Surveillance video shows Demons, then 19, Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, left a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale at the same time with Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, who was driving the Jeep Compass, according to prosecutors.

At the hospital, with Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, dead in the Jeep Compass, surveillance video shows Henry before he reported they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting on Miramar Parkway.

“We didn’t find any shell casings,” Moretti said in court on Monday. “We didn’t find any shards of glass.”

Moretti said cell phone records later pointed to an area near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Pembroke Road where they did find evidence of a shooting.

“It a very desolate place,” Moretti said adding, the west side of U.S. 27 is a canal.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder. Deputies have held him without bond for over four years.

The opening statements were on June 12. Forensic experts testified about the evidence of the shooting and Henry’s allegations. The court was in recess from June 30 to July 10.

If convicted, Demons faces the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty under the new state law that no longer requires unanimous agreement.

Henry is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact. He appeared in court on June 30 and his trial is set to start in October.

Broward County Circuit Judge John Murphy is presiding over both cases.

Demons first released “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud in 2017, and 300 Entertainment released it as a single on June 2018. The golden single later peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and his albums “Melly vs. Melvin” and “Just a Matter of Slime” followed.

INTERACTIVE GRAPHIC

TRIAL TIMELINE

The first week of trial: Opening statements were on June 12

The second week of trial: Prosecution’s witnesses continue to testify

The third week of trial: Testimony continues

The court is in recess

The fourth week of the trial: Testimony continues