Video shows Miami-Dade police officer shoot man holding Taser gun

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department officers released body camera video showing what led up to Jahmal Parker's decision to grab a police officer's Taser gun, which prompted a police officer to shoot him.

The 29-year-old man was driving a minivan on U.S. Highway 1 when it flipped over into murky water in March near the Florida Keys.

Good Samaritans rescued Parker, but since he was acting erratically, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers called Miami-Dade police for help.

"He is being a little foggy," an officer said about Parker's erratic behavior. "He better not get froggy!"

The two officers involved have experience. Officer Ronald Neubauer, 54, is a 27-year veteran and Officer Richard Bellon, 34, is an eight-year veteran.

Parker, who lives in Pompano Beach, had blood on his clothes and was refusing to allow paramedics to treat him.

"You are going to let him treat you or you're going to go into handcuffs and go in the back of the car that way," a police officer said.

Parker didn't follow orders, so the police officer warned him again.

"You ever been Tased?" the officer asked.

Parker's relatives said he was behaving that way because he didn't have access to mental health care.

After receiving medical treatment, Parker remained in jail and is facing charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on police officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has yet to release the results of its investigation.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Unedited video shows police-involved shooting, includes expletives

