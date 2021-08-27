Florida breaks another COVID record with 27,584 new cases

Student Rose Jean-Mary, 19, receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from registered nurse Isabel Ruiz, right, at St. Thomas University, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Miami. The university offered a pop-up vaccination site for students on move-in day in preparation for the first day of school August 23.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has again set a new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with the CDC saying Friday that the state added 27,584 to its tally.

Eight more deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported by the state to the CDC, raising the total to 43,640 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Florida’s case total is now at 3,179,493, the CDC data shows.

Florida’s own weekly COVID-19 report is expected to be released later Friday.

The state’s COVID death toll increased by more than 900 in Thursday’s CDC data report, though those deaths didn’t all occur in the previous 24 hours and span back over weeks.

More than 26,000 new cases had been reported Wednesday, which was the previous high.

Ad

The 7-day moving average for new cases in Florida has remained over 21,000 for more than two weeks. The state is accounting for about 15% of the new cases nationally.

Florida leads the nation with 16,457 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Their metrics show that 85% of Florida’s overall hospital beds are occupied and 95% of the state’s ICU beds are filled.

The Florida Hospital Association notes that admissions are slowly coming down from the recent peak, however.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 27, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,163 pic.twitter.com/qvO1nxTmgK — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 27, 2021

To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida, click here.