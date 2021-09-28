Partly Cloudy icon
Florida adds 5,056 COVID cases, 4 deaths

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 5,056 new COVID-19 cases from Monday and four more deaths associated with the virus.

The latest data posted Tuesday by the CDC shows Florida is up to 3,560,152 total COVID-19 cases and 54,067 since the start of the outbreak.

The state has reached its lowest levels for new infections in over two months. On Sunday, 3,706 new cases were reported, the smallest daily increase since July 5.

Back in August, the worst month of the pandemic in the state, Florida was reporting over 21,000 new cases per day.

The statewide new-case positivity rate dipped to 8.6% last week, the fifth consecutive week that has declined.

On Tuesday, 6,138 patients across the state are hospitalized with COVID, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.

