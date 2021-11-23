Florida man buys $2 million scratch-off after almost running out of gas

If a Florida man didn't need gas near Tampa, he never would have ended up with this scratch-off ticket worth $2 million.

TAMPA, Fla. – Talk about a blessing in disguise.

Feras Al Younes said he pulled into a Tampa gas station to fill up after nearly running out of gas — and the scratch-off ticket he decided to buy while he was there turned out to be worth $2 million.

“I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket,” Al Younes told Florida Lottery. “I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!”

Al Younes, 48, of Lutz, scored on the $10 Gold Rush Supreme game. He took his winnings in a lump sum worth $1.76 million, state lottery officials said.

The lucky gas station was a Circle K, located at 17402 Dona Michelle Boulevard in Tampa. The store gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

Florida Lottery reveals 3 more million-dollar winners

Ad

Florida woman rakes in $5 million lottery prize

Broward man wins $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot at Publix

Florida has another Powerball winner

Florida retiree scores top prize on new holiday scratch-off

Florida woman’s lottery luck turns $10 into $2 million