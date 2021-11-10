Florida has another Powerball winner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Floridian has claimed a seven-figure prize from the multistate Powerball game.

Miriam Garcia Hernandez, 65, of Gainesville, won $1 million from the Sept. 29 drawing, Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

She matched all five of the white balls that night but not the Powerball number that would have delivered a jackpot.

State lottery officials say Garcia Hernandez bought her ticket from Green Apple at 1602A Northeast Waldo Road in Gainesville, which receives a $1,000 bonus commission for selling it.

Last month, a Miami-Dade County man scored a $1 million Powerball prize.

Florida has been part of the multistate Powerball game since 2009.

The next drawing, with an estimated $160 million jackpot, is Wednesday night.

