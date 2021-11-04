Jackpot Triple Play winner sold at South Florida Publix

(John Raoux,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DAVIE, Fla. – Check your tickets, South Florida. Someone down here just scored a $600,000 jackpot.

Florida Lottery revealed that the winning ticket in Tuesday night’s drawing of the Jackpot Triple Play game was sold in Davie.

It was purchased at the Publix supermarket located at 5997 Stirling Road.

All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, the state lottery says.

