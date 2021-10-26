South Florida man hits lottery jackpot for multi-millions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A lucky lottery ticket bought at Publix has made Edward Kramer quite a bit of extra spending cash.

The 69-year-old West Palm Beach resident claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Oct. 8 drawing of the Jackpot Triple Play, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Kramer opted for a lump-sum payout of $1,603,828.20.

He bought the ticket at the Publix located at 2895 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, and Florida Lottery says that seller receives a bonus commission worth $2,000.

