Publix shopper takes home $1 million Florida Lottery prize

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman is Florida Lottery’s latest big winner after a lucrative trip to a local Publix.
Amy Herrmann, of Tarpon Springs, scratched off a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited game, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.
That $20 game just debuted Sept. 20 and offers 32 top prizes worth $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.
Florida Lottery says Herrmann bought her ticket at the Publix at 2886 Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor, on the Gulf Coast.
She decided to take her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.
The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
