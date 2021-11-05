Florida woman’s lottery luck turns $10 into $2 million

This was the ticked that revealed a $2 million prize for a lucky Florida woman.

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman found a major return on her investment in a $10 scratch-off.

The ticket revealed a $2 million top prize.

Christine Chitty, of Palm Bay, claimed her winnings from the Gold Rush Supreme game, Florida Lottery announced Friday,

The lucky ticket came from Country Farms, located at 2140 Port Malabar Boulevard Northeast in Palm Bay, which is in Brevard County.

She opted for a lump-sum payout of $1.76 million.

The seller receives a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

