Miami man wins $1 million on Gold Rush scratch-off

This is the $1 million ticket that a lucky South Florida resident scratched off.

MIAMI – A 65-year-old Miami man is South Florida’s latest lucky lottery winner.

Luis Corbacho Perez scored a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Corbacho Perez took his winnings in a one-time lump sum of $880,000.

State lottery officials say he bought the $30 scratcher from Lamri Citgo at 3698 Southwest 8th Street, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

That particular ticket has been in play since February, with a top prize worth $15 million.

OTHER LOTTERY WINNERS:

Jackpot Triple Play winner sold at South Florida Publix

Publix shopper takes home $1 million Florida Lottery prize

Ad

New Florida Lottery winners claim $5 million, $2 million

South Florida man hits lottery jackpot for multi-millions

South Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life on $2 ticket

Broward man wins $5,000 a week for life lottery prize

Florida man wins lottery and plans to buy ... a toothbrush?!?