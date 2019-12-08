12-year-old arrested after making threat to kill students at Falcon Cove Middle School

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrest of a 12-year-old girl for making a school threat.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the girl was arrested Friday for making a false threat to kill students at Falcon Cove Middle School.

Police said the girl posted a threatening message on Snapchat earlier that day.

The threat included a "death list" that named students at the Weston school, BSO said in a release.

A second threat was posted, this one saying the students on the list "were not safe and that they would be killed on Monday, Dec. 9," the release read.

Police said the girl admitted to posting the threatening messages.