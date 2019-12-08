1 killed after moped accident in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A crash involving a moped and a car leaves one dead and another critically injured.

The accident happened on northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach early Sunday morning.

“About 1:30 in the morning, I heard a car get going really fast and about 3 seconds later, I heard a hell of a crash,” said William Ducharme, who heard the crash.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, one woman riding the moped was pronounced dead at Broward Health and another man, who was also riding the moped, was critically injured.

“I’m mad. You can tell I’m a little tensed up because it goes on and on and on," said Ducharme. "There needs to be some speed bumps put in here, you know, something to slow people down. We need a camera, first of all, at both ends, so when an accident happens like this, we know if that car or that truck went through at that time.”