Family, friends gather to honor memory of UPS driver killed in Miramar police shootout
Frank Ordonez will be laid to rest Tuesday
MIAMI – A sad and somber evening for friends and family of Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver killed last week during a shootout between police and two armed robbery suspects.
Ordonez and another man, Richard Cutshaw, were killed that day on Miramar Parkway.
A viewing was held Monday night for Ordonez in Miami.
Loved ones, friends and family gathered at Vior Funeral Home to pay their final respects.
In addition to his UPS co-workers, some from competing company FedEx came to honor Ordonez.
“It just hurts because we are all out there,” said Linda Stevens, a FedEx employee. “I know the UPS guys. It just hurts.”
A funeral will be held Tuesday for Ordonez, who will be buried at a cemetery in Miami Lakes.
