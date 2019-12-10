Family, friends gather to honor memory of UPS driver killed in Miramar police shootout

MIAMI – A sad and somber evening for friends and family of Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver killed last week during a shootout between police and two armed robbery suspects.

Ordonez and another man, Richard Cutshaw, were killed that day on Miramar Parkway.

A viewing was held Monday night for Ordonez in Miami.

Friends and family of Ray Ordonez gather at Vior Funeral Home in Miami to pay their respects.

Loved ones, friends and family gathered at Vior Funeral Home to pay their final respects.

In addition to his UPS co-workers, some from competing company FedEx came to honor Ordonez.

“It just hurts because we are all out there,” said Linda Stevens, a FedEx employee. “I know the UPS guys. It just hurts.”

A funeral will be held Tuesday for Ordonez, who will be buried at a cemetery in Miami Lakes.