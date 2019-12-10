Parent pick-up dispute leads to woman running over child’s father, girlfriend

MIAMI – A Miami woman ran over the father of her child while he and his girlfriend were walking to parent pickup, police said.

Melissa Nozile, 28, appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Tuesday facing possible attempted second-degree murder charges after investigators said she purposely ran over Ivan Huerta and Stephanie Cambridge.

Nozile and Huerta share custody of a child, and the three routinely meet at Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 62nd Terrace to pick up the child from school.

According to investigators, Melissa Nozile approached Huerta and Cambridge, who were in an argument of their own, while they were walking to the usual pick-up spot just before school was dismissed Monday.

Nozile, in a hurry, yelled for Huerta to get in the vehicle, investigators said.

Huerta declined the invitation, telling Nozile that he and Cambridge would instead meet at the child’s school and continued to walk with his girlfriend of four years, investigators said.

Nozile then parked the car and again yelled at Huerta to get in her car, and Huerta once again declined and began to cross the street with Cambridge toward the school.

As the couple walked in front of Nozile’s car, she pushed on her gas pedal while the car was still parked and the couple urged Nozile to stop revving her engine, a witness said.

Nozile then put the car in drive.

Nozile knocked the two to the ground with her vehicle and then proceeded to drive over the two with her rear tires, investigators said.

“I saw what you did, you’re not going anywhere,” a witness said as Nozile appeared to consider fleeing the scene, the arrest report noted.

Nozile then parked her car and waited for police to arrive.

“I was in a hurry. I saw … them, but I was in a hurry,” Nozile told Miami-Dade police officers as she was being arrested.

Cambridge suffered large cuts to her head, face and wrist, as well as road rash on her right forearm.

Huerta suffered cuts and bruising to his face and forearm. Huerta also had to have his right ear surgically reattached, investigators said.

During a court appearance Tuesday morning, state prosecutors pushed for second-degree murder. However, the judge set bond on two counts of aggravated battery. Under the terms of her release, Nozile must remain house arrest, wear a GPS tracker and must stay away from the couple.