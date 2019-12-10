Cypress Bay High School student arrested after sending threatening messages

WESTON, Fla. – A student at Cypress Bay High School has been arrested, accused of sending threats of violence to classmates and faculty.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the 16-year-old junior at the Weston school was arrested Monday after two separate incidents led to campus lockdowns.

Deputies said the same student sent text messages and email threats to employees warning that there would be a shooting at the school. The school was searched as detectives worked to identify who made the threats.

The threats continued Monday as faculty and students received more threatening messages.

Investigators determined the same teen was responsible for both threats.

He was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center on two counts of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm and two counts of writing threats to kill.

The teen is the third to be arrested on similar charges since Thursday.