Broward State Attorney’s Office to review Miramar shootout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties will be presenting their findings from last week’s deadly Miramar shootout to the Broward County State Attorney’s office, spokeswoman Paula McMahon said.

The shootout, which happened during rush hour at Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road, killed four people. Frank Ordonez, 27, the driver of the UPS truck and father of two, along with two robbers who hijacked the truck and took Ordonez hostage were killed as officers fired into the truck. Richard Cutshaw, 70, was also struck in the crossfire between the robbers and officers.

Investigators have not revealed ballistics of the bullets that struck and killed Ordonez or Cutshaw.

Almost immediately following the chase, the deadly gunfight drew sharp criticism from emotional family members.

“He was murdered,” Ordonez’s stepfather Joe Merino said last week, and repeated it again as Ordonez was laid to rest on Tuesday.

At least 18 officers from four agencies fired upon the UPS traffic as traffic lined the streets of the busy intersection. According to investigators, 14 Miami-Dade officers, three Miramar police officers, one Florida Highway Patrol trooper and one Pembroke Pines police officer discharged their guns.

On Tuesday, the three Miramar police officers were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, as well as the Pembroke Pines police officer, officials from the officer’s respective agencies said.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office requested the review be moved to Broward County on Thursday, but the reason was not immediately known.

The FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are also each conducting their own investigations.