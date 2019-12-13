Man posts threatening YouTube videos with NSU in background

DAVIE, Fla. – In front of the Nova Southeastern University’s Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center and inside the Alvin Sherman Library, a man identified as Mostafa A. Hussaini video tapes himself then uploads his racial slurs and rants onto YouTube.

Miami-Dade County 911 gets a call about the videos and it is discovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Hussaini has uploaded 12 videos directed at what the FBI states was: “various people, including African Americans, certain members of religious faiths, military members, and others.”

On Dec. 8, on his personal YouTube account, Hussaini posts a video titled “Solder Burns, Fantasizing to Burn Enemy.” Hussaini laughs and jokes, making various racial slurs and states that he “wants to burn black people.” He says on the video that he has gasoline and creates an open flame at a grill.

“Imagine burning a black person, because I don’t like blacks. I don’t know any blacks. I cannot even name any blacks. I don’t know any black people. This gasoline, imagine burning some black soldiers. They are going to look very black. I can burn thousands and millions of them."

More of his alleged hate Vlogs talk about killing animals, blonde people, European people, “all brown hair people and hairy people of any race.”

He identifies himself in the videos as a racist.

Investigators say Hussaini is from New Jersey. It is unclear why he videotaped some of his threats on the campus of NSU.

He was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI Miami Division and faces federal charges of releasing and making threatening communications. He was charged under Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c), and could face fines or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both.

Investigators discovered that he also filmed one of his videos titled, “Car Shopping, Vlog, Mitsubishi is the Weapon of Choice, Part 1,” inside a Mitsubishi car dealership. He references using a car as a weapon in that video.

He also published a video, “S**it on Miami Beach, Part 2,” where he tells people to stay outside of the City of Miami. “If you are in Miami bring your gun and let everyone know.” Hussaini also encourages visitors to arm themselves with handguns and machine guns if they are going to Miami.

Hussaini also set a live parakeet on fire in one of the videos, calling the parakeet Jesus, because he says he hates Christians and wants to kill them.