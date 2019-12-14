Record-breaking year for Local 10’s Big Bus Toy Express

MIAMI – South Florida showed up big time for the Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express.

Local 10 and Big Bus Miami teamed up again to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.

Friday the Big Bus was out on the road collecting toys across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Local 10's Louis Aguirre and Kristi Krueger hop aboard the Big Bus Toy Express.

The bus ran from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. collecting toys for children in need.

It turned out to be a record-breaking year, as over 18,000 toys were donated.

Taking the morning show on the road, Eric Yutzy and Jacey Birch got things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County.

In the afternoon, Louis Aguirre and Kristi Krueger took the wheel and made several stops in Broward County.

They were joined by Marine Corps servicemen in full dress uniform, a children's choir, holiday characters and several other more surprises.

The stops featured entertainment and the opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.

Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected approximately 66,000 brand new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids. Donations are always desperately needed for kids age 12 and up.