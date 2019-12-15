Amber Alert issued for 2 young children from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Duval County.

6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were last seen in the area of the 10000 block of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.

Bri'ya was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front, and black leggings.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at 1-888-356-4774 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.