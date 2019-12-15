Pickup truck towing large boat crashes off side of I-95

MIAMI – A pickup truck that was towing a boat somehow fell off the side of I-95 in Miami.

The boat trailer ended up on top of the truck while the boat itself came to rest dozens feet away.

Jose Navarro lives nearby and heard the crash.

"It was a really loud bang," he said. "It kind of sounded like a couple of cars were flipping on the highway."

The white Dodge pickup crashed through a guardrail while going southbound on I-95 and slid down a hill near Navarro's apartment around 6 a.m. Sunday.

It came to rest against a fence along Northwest 28th Street near Northwest 7th Avenue.

A boat that was being towed by a pickup truck sits on the side of I-95 after the truck crashed through a guardrail.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened," Navarro said. "Not too long ago, there was a city truck that flipped over down there.”

Rescue workers said a total of four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“There was a dude that was driving, kind of dark-skinned, and he was bleeding really bad," Navarro said. "There was a woman sitting next to him and there was another guy behind. He ended up right under the wheel of the trailer."

According to Navarro, the people inside the pickup told him they were going on a fishing trip when they had some kind of interaction with another driver that led to the crash.

“So far I’ve heard someone was texting and they got away,” Navarro said.