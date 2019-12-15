Family believes home was intentionally set on fire in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family’s house was found on fire in northwest Miami-Dade.

Phil Andre got a frantic call from daughter telling him their family house on northwest 1st Court near northwest 135th Street was on fire.

Andre believes it was intentional.

“My house was not the first target. He has set his fire on other houses and that’s what the police told us,” said Andre.

Andre took a photo of the man he believes set his home on fire, walking around his neighborhood.

Other neighbors said the man walking in the neighborhood is responsible for trying to set another home on fire blocks away on northwest 134th Street.

A man was also found dead on Andre’s property.

Police said they discovered the body around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, they are still investigating who the man is and how he died.

Andre and seven other relatives lived at the house.

He is grateful none of his family members were hurt, though his house is now badly damaged.

Police are investigating both house fires and said they consider them suspicious.