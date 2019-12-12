Fire at Cutler Bay apartment complex leaves dozens without place to stay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Several families have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out on the roof of a Cutler Bay apartment building.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to the Le Club Condominiums just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said they received a 911 call from residents reporting the roof on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they had to use ladder trucks to attack the two alarm fire that appeared to have started on the roof.

Authorities said 24 units were affected and fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Crews work to extinguish a fire at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

“The fire started on the roof, we recently had a roofing company come and they are redoing the roof,” said resident Dellvon McIntyre. “The whole frame is gone. The fire broke through the wood and foundation and everything.”

One person was treated on scene by first responders, but authorities said it was not related to the fire.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist dozens of families in need of a place to stay.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.