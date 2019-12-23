Man tries to kill dog on Ocean Drive in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A group of Good Samaritans stopped an enraged man from killing a black Labrador Retriever on Sunday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Witnesses told police officers the man, who officers later identified as Louis Sepulveda, was smashing the dog’s head and neck with the tail gate of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck near Lummus Park, on Ocean Drive and 13th Street.

Officers reported Sepulveda, 51, said “he was going to kill the dog, because he had it coming to him!”

Several witnesses, including Alabama tourist Derrick Childrey, rescued the dog and detained Sepulveda, who told officers the dog had attacked him first.

Officers arrested Sepulveda, who remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center on Monday. Records show he is facing an animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill felony charge and has a history of aggravated battery cases in Miami-Dade County going back to 2013.