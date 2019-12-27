Man stabbed several times in head in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 30-year-old man with an “Only God Can Judge Me” tattoo on his right arm is accused of stabbing a man in the head several times on Thursday in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens police officers, they found the unidentified man dead inside the Miami Gardens home about 10 a.m. and Virgil Andrews, the accused killer, hiding in the bathroom.

Officers reported Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Andrews to the Palmetto Hospital, and detectives interrogated him about 6 p.m. at the police station without an attorney present.

Andrews was booked about 9:35 p.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Miami-Dade corrections officers were holding Andrews without bond on Friday.

Andrew’s second-degree murder case is before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge John Schlesinger. The officers reported seizing two knives from the scene of the crime.

It took nearly five months for Andrews, a convicted felon, to go back behind bars.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, he had been released from prison on July 27 after he was in custody Jan. 20, 2016. Court records show Andrews was sentenced to five years in prison for a July 26, 2014 armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was also sentenced to two years in prison for a July 17, 2015 felony battery.