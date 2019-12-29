Shooting outside business leaves 1 dead in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a Miami-Dade County business at 12227 northwest 27th Ave.

According to police, the shooting that took place in the street left one man dead and another man injured.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one person to Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

Authorities said that man was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The other person involved in the shooting was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.