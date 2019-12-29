78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

78ºF

Local News

Shooting outside business leaves 1 dead in Miami-Dade County

Another man in stable condition

Annabelle Caceres, Local 10 Intern

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Police investigate a shooting outside National Tires in Miami-Dade County.
Police investigate a shooting outside National Tires in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a Miami-Dade County business at 12227 northwest 27th Ave.

According to police, the shooting that took place in the street left one man dead and another man injured.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one person to Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

Authorities said that man was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The other person involved in the shooting was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: