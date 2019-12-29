Vehicle crumpled after early morning collision with tractor trailer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a nasty crash between a tractor trailer and a Dodge Charger.

The accident took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Lyons Road and Atlantic Boulevard in Coconut Creek.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m.

According to police, the tractor trailer was going westbound on Atlantic when it was hit from behind by the Dodge.

Both drivers had already gotten out of their vehicles when rescue workers arrived.

The person driving the Dodge was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.