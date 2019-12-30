Keys man points gun at woman, threatens to shoot her, deputies say

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to shoot her, deputies said.

Maxwell Rich, 31, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to Mars Lane on Big Coppitt Key about 3:45 a.m. Saturday after Rich pointed a handgun at a woman and threatened to shoot her, as well as himself.

The woman, who is in a relationship with Rich, said he drove away after the incident. She didn't know what spurred the incident but said he had been drinking earlier.

Deputies eventually found Rich and took him into custody. Linhardt said a loaded handgun was found in his pickup truck.