Police search for missing Margate teen last seen at Pollo Tropical parking lot

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are looking for a missing teen who is considered endangered.

Penelope Elgueta, 16, was reported missing by her boyfriend Monday morning.

She was last seen in the parking lot of a Pollo Tropical at 5425 W. Atlantic Blvd. around 3 a.m. Monday.

Elgueta, who is 5-foot-2 and about 105 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on Elgueta’s whereabouts is urged to call the Margate Police Department at 954-764-HELP.