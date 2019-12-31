Mother shaken up after teen daughter is victim of road rage incident in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is shaken up over the road rage experience her daughter went through.

She spoke with Local 10 News' Hatzel Vela about it.

"I still cringe every time I see it," said Yadi, who only wanted to give her first name. "I want to make sure this never happens again. That this person doesn’t repeat this. That he learns his lesson."

It all started at the intersection of Southwest 95th Street and 117th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

"As soon as the light turned from red to green, this person just left the honk on her," Yadi said. "She honked back, and this just made the person even more upset. And this man tried to drive her off the road twice."

Yadi's 17-year-old daughter pulled into an apartment complex, trying to get away from the other driver.

It was outside the gate of that complex where the scary situation went from bad to worse.

"Seconds later, his car comes in at an angle to block her from coming in and out. Then he charges at her car," Yadi said.

The man went around to the passenger side of the car, where the teen's boyfriend quickly locked the door.

"He's telling him to get out of the car," Yadi said.

The man, appearing enraged, smashed the rearview mirror on the passenger side of the teen's car.

Two additional females were said to be in the man's car.

One of them got out, seen in surveillance video wearing gray scrubs, and confronted the teen girl.

"'You shouldn't have honked back at us. You're the one sleeping at the light,'" Yadi told Local 10.

Surveillance video shows a woman confronting a teenage girl following a road rage incident in Miami-Dade County.

Now Yadi is warning other parents to teach their young drivers that it's not worth it to honk back or confront strangers, "because you never know who's out there."

As for the man who went after her daughter, Yadi has this message:

“I don’t know what may be going on with you, but it’s not worth you hurting someone, or their property, just because of a green light and not accelerating fast enough. That’s ridiculous. He’s a bully.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or that may recognize the man or woman seen in the video, is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).