Early morning armed robbery leads to heavy police presence in Miami Beach neighborhood

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A heavy police presence entered a Miami Beach neighborhood early on New Year's Day.

An armed robbery and police chase led to two people in custody and two others on the run.

Officers in the area of West 60th Street and Pine Tree Drive were seen stopping vehicles and searching them, looking inside of trunks.

Additional officers with K-9's were also searching the area.

According to police, it all started as an armed robbery near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Nearby officers spotted the vehicle described in the robbery and a pursuit began when the person driving the vehicle fled.

The chase ended near 62nd Street and Alton Road, when the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck a stop sign.

Four people inside the vehicle attempted to escape on foot, and two were quickly detained by police.

A perimeter has been set up by authorities as the search for the remaining two criminals continues.

Police said the victims and the armed robbers were acquainted in some way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).