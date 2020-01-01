Marc Anthony’s charred yacht finally being hauled away

The 120-foot yacht belonging to global singing superstar Marc Anthony is expected to be hauled away.

It was two weeks ago on Dec. 18 that the massive vessel caught fire.

On Sunday, workers rotated the boat 90 degrees to bring it upright following days of underwater prep work.

"What people haven't seen for the last several days (are the) drivers, rigging heavy straps," said Kevin Collins with Tow Boat U.S.

Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire, and the two crew members who were there safely evacuated.

A large environmental cleanup ensured after the flames were extinguished.

"There is lube oil, there is hydraulic oil, there is other residual oils and other pollutants that are onboard," said Coast Guard Chief of Incident Management, Lt. Commander Daniel Delgado.

The Coast Guard is directing the cleanup and removal operation, spending about $300,000 on the process.

The funding comes from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is in place to help tackle similar cases around the country. Funding for the trust comes from a fuel tax.

“The hull itself is in fairly good condition,” Collins said. “Most of the fire damage is to the upper structure. We are confident we will be able to make it float just fine.”