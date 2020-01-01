Officials identify passengers from boat that slammed into Hollywood jetty

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators continue to comb over details and clues after a boat carrying four people slammed into a Hollywood jetty earlier this week.

Just after midnight Tuesday, a 42-foot boat carrying a group of four people from Indiana ran into the south side of a fishing jetty at a high speed.

Two of the passengers were ejected from the boat upon impact.

The four people on board have been identified as Daniel Towriss, 47, of Zionsville, IN, Cassidy Rudman, 25, of Indianapolis, IN, and Lauran Silagy, 32, and Jarren Silagy, 39, of McCordsville, In.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boat was attempting to enter the Port Everglades inlet when it struck the south jetty.

Three of the passengers were taken to the hospital, one with a serious bodily injury, per FWC.

Late Tuesday, officials repaired the damaged hull of the boat and successfully removed it from the jetty.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Towriss is the president of the Delaware Life insurance company. He and his wife purchased a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $10.4 million in 2016.