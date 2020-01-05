Cycling group leader gunned down ahead of Sunday morning ride

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Family and friends were hand in hand Sunday night, mourning the loss of a local cyclist.

Clifton Cargill was shot and killed early Sunday morning in North Miami Beach.

He was the leader of the Dutty Ridas cycling group.

"He was the leader out here," said group member Kofi Cathcart. "He made sure everybody was safe."

Police investigating the shooting of Clifton Cargill, a local cycling group leader, outside a North Miami Beach bike shop.

Members said they would meet up every Sunday at Bell’s Bicycle Shop to go out on a ride.

It was the meeting spot where Cargill was shot while apparently sitting in a car, which was seen with the back window blown out.

"(He had) a big heart, would do anything for you," said Cathcart. "If you need anything, he would help you out."

North Miami Beach police officers and crime scene investigators worked the scene, located at Northeast 163rd Street and 19th Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).