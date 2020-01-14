Body of 22-year-old man found in Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are in the early stages of a death investigation after finding a young man's body inside a Miami Gardens home.

According to neighbors, several blocks were roped off after police got the initial call over the weekend.

The home is located on the 18600 Block of Northwest 45th Avenue.

Family members tell Local 10 News that the victim was 22-year-old Jorge Dominick Abascal.

They think his death may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Police said Abascal was killed around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Miami Gardens police said 22-year-old Jorge Dominick Abascal was killed inside this home on Saturday, January 11th at approximately 11:14 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been made for this week.

Miami Gardens police is leading the death investigation but have not provided many details into the case.

Authorities did reveal that three Latin males wearing hoodies were seen running away from the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.