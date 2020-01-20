Stop sale ordered on bagels at South Florida Einstein Bros.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state inspector saw flies were landing on baked goods at the Einstein Bros. Bagels in Fort Lauderdale and ordered the place closed.

A “stop sale” was also ordered on a box of open bagels because condensation was apparently dripping into the box.

Meanwhile, Jerk Machine in Lauderhill was ordered shut for the fourth time since 2017 last week. The inspector noted roach and rodent issues, some of which were repeat violations.

Two dead mice were also found at Betty’s Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Rodent droppings were found right under the cook line at Yummy BBQ in Sunrise and at Super Dragon Chinese in Lauderhill, and inside Taqueria Michoacana in Margate.

Roach issues were found at Sum Yum Gai in Miami Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SUM YUM GAI

1403 WASHINGTON AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/13/20

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches inside the reach in freezer gasket, approximately 8 live roaches on shelf in kitchen area, and 2 live roaches under Hand washing sink next to prep line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 8 dead roaches inside reach in freezer located in kitchen area."

"Accumulation of debris in three-compartment sink."

"Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine."

"Build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. All around in kitchen area."

"Food manager certification expired."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked chicken, cooked shrimps in reach in cooler for more than 24/hrs."

***YUMMY BBQ

2350 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/16/20

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 8 rodent droppings under steam table at cook line ."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 10 live roaches in Wok Station at cook line . 1 live roach under table in dishwashing area. 2 live roaches on tubing at dish machine. 1 live roach inside chest freezer near walk-in cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 50 live flying insects under 3 compartment sink/ dishwashing area. 2 live flies in wait station. 1 live fly in dining room area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches by water heater."

"Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing . Hand wash sink at end of cook line used as dump sink. Rice dumped inside."

***EINSTEIN BROTHERS BAGEL

1499 SE 17TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/16/20

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 25 flies observed in the food prep area, on boxes, on walls and ceiling. Observed 6 flies flying around at front counter by bagel station. Observed 10 flies on wall by mop sink wall Observed 5 flies landing on baked pastries on rack in kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Open box of bagels with ice from condensation dripping from condenser unit Observed flies landing on baked goods, cookies, danish and croissants."

"Stored food not covered in walk-in freezer. Observed open box of bagels with ice from condensation from freezer."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. butter (65°F - Cold Holding), at front line."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined."

***TITIE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

300 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/16/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach in kitchen. Operator removed it and clean area."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Gray water backing up through 3 compartment sink in kitchen. I observed water spreading on kitchen floor area only. Employee walking on rubber mat."

***SUPER DRAGON CHINESE

4216 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 1/15/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/14/19

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings on shelf in dry storage area and 3 droppings underneath food preparation table on cook line."

"Food contaminated by flying insects. See stop sale."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 3 live flying insects landing on raw pork on food preparation table and 3 landing on wall on cook line."

"Food contaminated by flying insects . 1. -Observed 3 live flying insects landing on raw pork on prep table. See stop sale. 2. -Observed cook rice and pork stored in walk in cooler not covered. Operator covered both items."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. -Observed can opener blade soiled with accumulated old food food residue."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. -Observed cooked rice and pork stored in walk in cooler not date marked. As per operator, both items were cooked on 1/14/2020. Operator date mark items. 2. -Observed Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Cooked pork and chicken in walk in cooler."

***JERK MACHINE

(LAUDERHILL MALL)

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 1/14/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/13/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/29/17

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings in kitchen underneath food preparation table, approximately 10 rodent droppings in kitchen underneath hand wash sink and approximately 10 rodent droppings in kitchen underneath 3 compartment sink. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall in kitchen next to prep table. **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. -Observed Fried chicken hot holding at 127 degrees Fahrenheit, operator instructed to increase the temperature on the unit."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment 2. Observed wall throughout kitchen soiled with old food residue. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Operator clean microwave 2. Observed interior on glass door cooler soiled with old food residue."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

***TAQUERIA MICHOACANA

608 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 1/13/20

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -2 droppings 1 wall and 1 on shelf located over prep table in kitchen."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -4 live roaches in kitchen under microwave in front of cook line -5 live roaches in kitchen over microwave along pipeline in front of cook line -12 live roaches under prep table in kitchen in cases for fermented cactus next to ice machine -4 live on wall next to Reach in freezer in kitchen -15 live roaches located under prep table next to cook line in kitchen -7 live roaches on shelf used for single service plates on cook line -2 live roaches on wall by the cook line -1 live roach in dining area on the counter holding plants -1 live roach on wall in dining area near restrooms -1 live roach on plant in dining area -1 live roach on floor in dining room under table -4 live roaches on floor in dining room towards male restrooms."

"Dead roaches on premises. -2 dead roaches located in kitchen between Grill/oven -2 dead roaches located under prep table in kitchen 1 dead roach in flip top across from cooler in sliced radishes in kitchen -More than 10 dead roaches on the floor by the cook line -6 dead roaches under container with onions in the prep area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. -Flip top cooler in kitchen and bottom Reach In cooler. Sliced tomatoes 78 F, Shredded lettuce 79 F, Shredded chicken 80 F, Mozzarella 75 F, Chicken Stuffing 75 F, Cooked pork 77 F, Sliced Ham 76 F, Cheese 76 F -Dessert/ Salsa Display Case Tres leches 47 F, Flan 46 F, Salsa 48 F, Salsa verde 48 F, Salsa roja 44 F -Beef soup 45 F, Chicken soup 46 F located in walk in cooler."

"Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. -Jug of bleach stored on top of ice machine in kitchen. Operator removed."

***BETTY'S (SOUL FOOD)RESTAURANT & BBQ

601 NW 22ND ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/13/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dead rodent present. Observed 2 dead mice on a glue trap inside dry storage."

"Dead roaches on premises. I observed 10 dead roaches on a glue trap inside dry storage."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches inside dry storage."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Observed food and dirt residue on walls inside dry storage."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine Chlorine solution at 0ppm. Operator will use 3 compartment sink to sanitize."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

“Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. For macaroni in walk in cooler prepared yesterday. Operator date marked **Repeat Violation**.”