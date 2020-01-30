Hialeah police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash

HIALEAH, Fla. – A fatal hit-and-run crash was reported Thursday morning in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the incident occurred at the intersection of East First Avenue and Ninth Street.

He said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 7:50 a.m. as a white car with significant front-end damage was being inspected by authorities.

No other details were immediately released.