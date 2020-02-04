FBI searching for brazen robber that brandished gun at two South Florida banks

MIAMI – The FBI is searching for a bank robber that may have struck two separate branches, one in Miami-Dade County, one in Broward County, on Tuesday.

The first robbery took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch located at 12945 southwest 112th Street in Miami.

According to authorities, the robber entered the bank and brandished a weapon while demanding money from an employee.

About 75 minutes later, the FBI believes the same person robbed the Citi Bank branch located at 18395 Pines Blvd in Pembroke Pines.

This robbery was very similar to the first, in which the robber brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

The FBI believes the same person may have robbed two South Florida banks just over an hour apart. (WPLG)

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident.

Authorities are not releasing the amount of money successfully taken, or even confirming if the robber got away with anything at all.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.