Cake thief: Miami man arrested after trying to escape with stolen baked goods

MIAMI – A South Florida cake thief was arrested shortly after trying to escape without paying for the delectable treat.

According to an arrest report, 61-year-old Fernando Garcia entered the El Brazo Fuerte Bakery located at 1697 Southwest 32nd Avenue in Miami on Friday just before 5 p.m.

He opened a refrigerator and removed a cake before allegedly staring at the cash register, while holding the cake, for several seconds, before walking out of the store.

Surveillance footage shows another man outside the store who appears to interact with Garcia while the stolen cake is placed in a black pickup truck.

Garcia then went back into the store, but did not pay for the cake.

Shortly after, Garcia fled in the truck, but it’s unknown if the second man was with him.

Officers quickly located Garcia and pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, officers found drug paraphernalia containing traces of what was believed to be drug residue.

Garcia was arrested and taken to jail. Police charged him with petty theft, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

Records search indicated Garcia was already on probation for previous charges of burglary and criminal mischief.