Keys man walking around in his underwear accused of stabbing roommate’s guest

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. – A Florida Keys man is accused of stabbing another man who confronted him about walking around in his underwear in front of other guests.

Wilkin Valera, 22, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the victim was visiting Valera's roommate when Valera walked out of his room wearing only underwear. Linhardt said the victim told Valera it was disrespectful to walk around in his underwear in front of a woman and other guests, but Valera ignored him.

As he was leaving, the victim confronted Valera outside and a ruckus ensued, ending with Valera stabbing him, Linhardt said.

When a deputy arrived, Valera was still there with a knife in his waistband, Linhardt said.

The victim had a small puncture wound on his bicep. He was expected to be OK.